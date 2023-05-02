WATCH: Video released of suspects arrested after a high speed and foot chase in south Forsyth

Two men have been arrested following a vehicular and foot chase in south Forsyth County.

In a news release on Tuesday, May 2, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman announced two suspects have been arrested following a chase that reached more than 120 MPH along Ga. 400 on Monday, May 1.

“Violent criminals will find no place to run, hide or be safe in Forsyth, we will do what is necessary to catch you and bring you to justice, we will recognize no boundary, time, or cost to put you in jail,” Freeman said in a statement.