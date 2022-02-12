Alliance Academy for Innovation SkillsUSA students host breakfast to thank county law enforcement

Alliance Academy for Innovation’s SkillsUSA chapter hosted a breakfast for Forsyth County law enforcement Wednesday morning to talk about the chapter and thank them for their service to the school and county.

Several officers from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office attended the breakfast at Alliance where they enjoyed doughnuts, fresh fruit, biscuits donated by Sawnee Mountain Biscuit Co., and coffee donated by Community Cup.

During the breakfast, chapter leaders gave a presentation and handed out certificates to deputies who help at the school, speaking to criminal justice students about their jobs or coaching the SkillsUSA CSI, or Crime Scene Investigation, team.

Cade Staley, a student on the chapter’s leadership team, said the second annual breakfast went well, and the chapter hopes to continue hosting it for county law enforcement for years to come.