A local mother started a petition following the arrest of a 14-year-old who brought a loaded gun to Little Mill Middle School
‘It shouldn’t be a matter of trying to literally dodge a bullet:’ Parents, community leaders look for ways gun scare at Little Mill Middle could have been avoided
Latest
-
Why these high school students were recognized by the Forsyth County school board
-
Forsyth Central High School will be led by its first female principal after nearly 70 years of serving students
-
Sawnee EMC donates $10,000 for UNG scholarship
-
FCFD captain recognized for support of student career pathways