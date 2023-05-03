This beloved school custodian was voted No. 1 in the nation

Kelly Mill Elementary staff gathered their students into the school's gym Wednesday afternoon for what administration had told them was a pep rally for a new education program — but before it got started, Principal Tracey Smith let them in on a little surprise.
She reminded the kids of the 2023 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest in which their beloved head custodian, Richard Toomey, was named a finalist in March. Since then, the kids, families, staff and Kelly Mill community have rallied around Toomey to vote him as the winner and No. 1 custodian in the nation.
“Guess what?” Smith said. “We are not having a 7 mindsets pep rally. We, in just a minute, are going to surprise Mr. Rich because he won.”
The kids burst into applause and cheers, chanting “Mr. Rich! Mr. Rich! Mr. Rich!” as they threw their hands into the air.
Administrators had sent Toomey on an errand off campus earlier in the day, and as he pulled back into the parking lot and came through the gym doors just a few minutes after Smith’s announcement, he was greeted by a full surprise celebration.
A huge smile spread across Toomey’s face as confetti rained down on him and his wife and son, a Kelly Mill student, greeted him with hugs at the door.
He walked down a red carpet, receiving congratulations from school staff, his custodial team and Forsyth County Schools leaders before Smith met him on a stage at the front of the gym.
“Colts, I think we surprised him,” Smith said. “Don’t you?”
The kids once again broke out into cheers, some now holding up signs that read “Congrats Mr. Rich!”
“It is with great pleasure that we celebrate Mr. Rich today,” Smith said. “As you know, it’s important for us to have a clean, safe space to learn and grow. And Mr. Rich leads his equally amazing team and does that for us every single day.”
Chistiny Betsch, marketing manager for Cintas, explained to the crowd that this is now the 10th year they have hosted the Custodian of the Year contest, proving every year the “significant role that custodians add to our schools.”
As the winner, with “tens of thousands of votes,” she said Toomey will receive a trip for two to Las Vegas to celebrate at the ISSA Show North America and explore the city.
On top of that, Betsch also presented Toomey with a check for his $10,000 grand prize.
“Thank you so much to everyone at KME and everyone in Forsyth County,” Toomey said. “I love all of you. This is so amazing. I’m so overwhelmed right now, so I’m sorry. But completely surprised again. Apparently, I’m very easy to surprise.”
He thanked everyone at Kelly Mill and in Forsyth for showing so much support and for voting for him in the contest.
“It’s really a moment I’ll never forget,” Toomey said.
Before leaving the stage, Toomey also invited up his custodial team to thank them and give them some recognition of their own.
Toomey told the FCN that he couldn’t quite believe the amount of excitement that spread through the community when he was first announced as a finalist. For him, that was really the greatest part of the entire contest.
“You feel like a celebrity,” he said. “From the moment you walk through the school and people are rooting you on, it’s just incredible the way these kids make you feel. It’s more than just a place you come to work. It really is a family.”
That incredible feeling hit him again Wednesday afternoon when he walked back into the school to see the crowd gathered just for him.
“It’s something you never forget is just the feeling you get of walking into that gymnasium with 1,300 kids screaming and yelling,” Toomey said. “I think that’s just the best part, just the outpouring of love and kindness and all the words written. It’s something I’ll cherish forever.”
Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden got up on stage before the end of the celebration and asked Toomey to come back up and stand next to him.
“The reason I do this is because I don’t often get to stand next to a celebrity,” Bearden said, laughing. “Seriously, it is an honor to be with all of you this afternoon to celebrate Mr. Rich.”
Without Toomey’s work with his team, Bearden said Kelly Mill Elementary wouldn’t be the amazing school that it is. And part of that is because he said Toomey understands that he and every other person working and learning at Kelly Mill plays an important part.
“He completely understands the importance of what he does and what his team does each and every day,” Bearden said. “He does [his job], and he does it exceptionally well. In fact, he does it better than anybody in the entire country.
“This recognition was not given to you,” Bearden continued. “You absolutely earned it. Congratulations.”
The kids left the gym before Toomey, lining the hallways where they once again greeted him with cheers of “Mr. Rich! Mr. Rich” and held out their hands for a high-five as one final way to say congratulations to their favorite head custodian.