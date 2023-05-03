This beloved school custodian was voted No. 1 in the nation

Kelly Mill Elementary staff gathered their students into the school's gym Wednesday afternoon for what administration had told them was a pep rally for a new education program — but before it got started, Principal Tracey Smith let them in on a little surprise.

She reminded the kids of the 2023 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest in which their beloved head custodian, Richard Toomey, was named a finalist in March. Since then, the kids, families, staff and Kelly Mill community have rallied around Toomey to vote him as the winner and No. 1 custodian in the nation.

“Guess what?” Smith said. “We are not having a 7 mindsets pep rally. We, in just a minute, are going to surprise Mr. Rich because he won.”