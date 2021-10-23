Board of Education endorses district lines proposed by commissioners

The Forsyth County Board of Education discussed proposed county district lines and school renaming requests before giving the floor to public comments on the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19.





County redistricting

During a recent meeting, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discussed new district lines for the county, which must be redrawn every 10 years, and voted to send the proposed map to state delegation for further assessment.

BOE members were also presented with the map, and Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said commissioners asked that they consider endorsing the proposed lines.

The members passed the endorsement unanimously.





Naming requests

Director of Communications Jennifer Caracciolo spoke to the board on behalf of North Forsyth High and Matt Elementary schools, requesting that they approve the renaming of portions of the buildings in honor of longtime staff members who recently died due to COVID-19.

North Forsyth High School leaders requested that the school be able to change the name of the homestyle cafeteria line to Mama Margaret’s in honor of Margaret Evans, who worked in the school’s cafeteria for more than 20 years.

Darla Light, District 4 representative, said she loved the idea of the name change. She said the students and staff at North Forsyth always knew the homestyle line as Mama Margaret’s because they always knew they could see her there. She said she was known for her sweet, bright nature.

Matt Elementary requested changing the name of its sensory room to the Staci Fyfe Sensory Room, which will be outfitted with new equipment funded by a nonprofit.

Fyfe served as a special education paraprofessional at the school for many years, and the leaders at Matt Elementary wanted to honor her for her legacy and hard work in the school’s department.

The board approved both requests unanimously.







