Class of 2022: Central graduate interested in world of technology





Patrick Haertel

Forsyth Central High School

Tell me a little bit about you!

I am a student-athlete graduating from the STEM Academy. During my four years at Forsyth Central, I have played football, ran track, and been involved in the National Honor Society.

I am graduating from Central with a 4.46 GPA, and have earned the AP Scholar with Distinction award.

Athletically I played football and ran track all 4 years. I finished my senior football season as a First Team All-Region fullback.

My senior track season was special for me as I set school records in the 100m, 200m, 4x100, and 4x200 relays, but, most of all, competed alongside my teammates at the State Championships.

Outside of school, I have pursued an interest in programming — releasing an iOS app, WidgeTube, which allows users to add YouTube widgets to their iOS home screen. I enjoy hanging out with my friends (playing spike ball and video games) and spending time with my family.

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

Math and Engineering.