Class of 2022: Central graduate interested in world of technology

Patrick Haertel
Forsyth Central High School
Tell me a little bit about you!
I am a student-athlete graduating from the STEM Academy. During my four years at Forsyth Central, I have played football, ran track, and been involved in the National Honor Society.
I am graduating from Central with a 4.46 GPA, and have earned the AP Scholar with Distinction award.
Athletically I played football and ran track all 4 years. I finished my senior football season as a First Team All-Region fullback.
My senior track season was special for me as I set school records in the 100m, 200m, 4x100, and 4x200 relays, but, most of all, competed alongside my teammates at the State Championships.
Outside of school, I have pursued an interest in programming — releasing an iOS app, WidgeTube, which allows users to add YouTube widgets to their iOS home screen. I enjoy hanging out with my friends (playing spike ball and video games) and spending time with my family.
What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?
Math and Engineering.
Were you part of any clubs?
National Honor Society; TSA (Technology Student Association); Football and Track.
Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?
I can’t say that anyone person has had the greatest influence on me. As someone with so many different interests, I have had so many people influence me over the past four years.
Athletically, my coaches have driven me to be the best I can be. In the classroom, I have had the opportunity to be taught by so many outstanding teachers, which I will forever be grateful for.
While I can’t name everyone, I would like to thank Coach Christie, Coach Moton, Mrs. Stevenson, and most importantly my parents.
What will you miss most about your school?
Central has been my home for the past four years and it really is a great community. I will miss all the amazing people I have been surrounded by these past four years. But I will always miss playing with an FC on my helmet and running with an FC on my chest.
What are your plans after high school?
I will be attending MIT where I will be majoring in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (Course 6-2). I have committed to playing football and plan on running track for the Engineers.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I will have graduated from MIT and would love to be working my way into the tech industry where I can contribute to world-class innovation.