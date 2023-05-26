Class of 2023: This East Forsyth grad has an interest in business

What was your favorite subject in high school?

“I loved most of my classes. I always found my science classes most exciting though, especially physics and chemistry. My favorite parts of those classes were integrating math into science to calculate and predict the outcomes of different physical situations or chemical reactions.”

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

“I was the president of our Technology Student Association club; president of our Esports team at East Forsyth in my Junior year [where I] split responsibilities as a co-president in my Senior year; the lead designer for our Electrathon America team at East Forsyth where I led a design team in developing models of and fabrication instructions for various components of our school’s two electric race cars [and] had the opportunity to race one of our cars at Lanier Raceway before the GA TSA State Conference this year.

“I was the captain of our East Forsyth Men’s Lacrosse team, alongside my fellow captain Joey Hudson; I was also the parliamentarian for our East Forsyth chapter of the National Honor Society, a member of our chapters of National Technical Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Beta Club, FBLA and Model UN.

“I played fall lacrosse with NorthEast, a combination team between North Forsyth, East Forsyth, Alliance and Forsyth Central. I played for the FVA Esports team and won the highest ever scholastic competition in Knockout City as our team, the FVA Acers, faced off against the New Jersey Garden State Warriors, and won the North American Scholastic Esports Federation Esports Summit Showdown.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“Mr. Curtis Mathis, my engineering teacher at East Forsyth, not only taught me different standardized skill sets throughout my time in the classroom, he also taught me how to be an honest man — with myself and with the people around me.

“Mr. PK Graff, the esports and computer science content specialist and instructional designer at Forsyth Virtual Academy, taught me how to network in a professional environment and has connected me to a lot of prominent figures in his network.

“Mrs. Marla Hatfield, director of Forsyth Central’s STEM Academy, was nothing but supportive. Conversations with her were notoriously honest, and her guidance helped direct me towards the decision of joining East Forsyth High School for its inaugural years.

“Mr. Rob Tomlinson stepped in as my lacrosse coach at Forsyth Central during my sophomore year, and I later joined him at East Forsyth in his AP U.S. History class. [His] message to his athletes has become a message I plan to hold with me throughout my whole life: become a part of something.

“Coach Chris Leak was another one of my lacrosse coaches at Forsyth Central. [He] does not back down from any challenge life offers, whether it be a difficult lacrosse team or battling cancer. Coach Leak is one of my strongest heroes and sources of inspiration, and I strive to bear the strength he does.

“Coach Andrew Cheek was our Defensive Coordinator for East Forsyth Men’s Lacrosse. Coach Cheek is a veteran and Chattahoochee Elementary’s SRO. [He] will stop at nothing to protect his people, and that is a quality I strive to absorb within myself.

“Coach Steve Hurlbut was my Head Coach for the East Forsyth Men’s Lacrosse team. Coach Hurlbut is a big teddy bear who is the first to smile and wave at a new face, yet unafraid to use sharp feedback when it truly is necessary.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“The hardest part about leaving for me will be leaving my community. I’ve come to find the right people here, and while I’m sad to leave them behind, I’m comforted by the fact that I will be able to connect these people with the others like them I meet in the future.”

What are your plans after high school?

“I plan on attending Georgia Tech as a Dean’s Scholar for the Scheller College of Business, majoring in business administration and minoring in engineering and business.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“I’d like to find a successful placement at either a startup or large company in a position where I can build up the wealth and relationships necessary to spend an increasing amount of my time on my own projects — from the aforementioned southern-style rag-tag engineering in my own workshop to my own family or my own startup businesses. Later on, I’d like to eventually return to the scholastic space as a teacher or a coach.”