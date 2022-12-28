Committee to start search for next UNG president in January

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia named 15 state and school leaders to sit on the University of North Georgia Presidential Search Committee on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The committee will conduct a national search over the next few months for UNG’s next president to replace Bonita Jacobs who previously announced her plans to retire by June 2023.

Jacobs became UNG’s first female president in 2011 when it was still North Georgia College & State University. Since then, she has worked to expand the school to now five different campuses where students can receive a quality education across north Georgia.

“UNG serves a diverse student body of more than 18,000 students, including more than 700 cadets who represent the university’s unique role as the Military College of Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “President Jacobs has been a trailblazer who made a significant impact on UNG’s growth and momentum, and I look forward to the committee’s work in finding someone who will continue to increase the university’s educational opportunities and student success.”