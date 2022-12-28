Committee to start search for next UNG president in January

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia named 15 state and school leaders to sit on the University of North Georgia Presidential Search Committee on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The committee will conduct a national search over the next few months for UNG’s next president to replace Bonita Jacobs who previously announced her plans to retire by June 2023.
Jacobs became UNG’s first female president in 2011 when it was still North Georgia College & State University. Since then, she has worked to expand the school to now five different campuses where students can receive a quality education across north Georgia.
“UNG serves a diverse student body of more than 18,000 students, including more than 700 cadets who represent the university’s unique role as the Military College of Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “President Jacobs has been a trailblazer who made a significant impact on UNG’s growth and momentum, and I look forward to the committee’s work in finding someone who will continue to increase the university’s educational opportunities and student success.”
Here are the members of the UNG Presidential Search Committee:
● Regent Jim Syfan, committee chair;
● Regent and Board Chairman Harold Reynolds;
● Regent Tim Evans;
● Wayne Baird, alumnus;
● Dr. Charles Burrage, professor of Kinesiology;
● Mike Higley, executive in residence at the Mike Cottrell College of Business and alumnus;
● Kristie Kiser, student success coordinator and chair of the UNG Staff Council;
● Teresa MacCartney, USG Chief Operating Officer;
● Nick Massengill, chairman of the UNG Foundation Board of Trustees;
● Sen. Butch Miller, Georgia Senate President Pro Tem and alumnus;
● Anna Møller, president of the Student Government Association;
● Dr. Caroline Muñoz, professor of Marketing;
● Chuck Robertson, professor of Psychological Science and chair of the UNG Faculty Senate;
● Lt. Gen. James Terry, retired U.S. Army and alumnus
● Cadet Col. Warren Walker, Brigade Commander
“I know the committee is eager to get to work and find great candidates who can move UNG and our students, faculty, staff and community forward,” Syfan said. “The university’s five campuses make a tremendous impact on the North Georgia region and regularly produce graduates who are leaders in their fields. As we celebrate the university’s 150th anniversary, I’m grateful for this opportunity to join with the committee and make a positive impact on UNG’s future.”
The Presidential Search Committee will seek qualified candidates for the position before parsing it down to three to five candidates to send to the Board of Regents for consideration, according to a press release.
The committee’s first meeting will be on Friday, Jan. 13.