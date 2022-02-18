Community, students join heated book debate at Forsyth County Board of Education meeting

While some speakers commented on the DEI plan on Tuesday, the conversation has widely shifted to the newer local and nationwide debate about school media center books.

Many parents and community members who spoke said they believe there is a much larger collection of books available in the schools that should be removed for sexual or inappropriate content while others believe parents may be specifically targeting books by minorities and those in the LGBTQ community.

Some also believe it should simply be left up to families to decide what is or is not appropriate for students.

Before the meeting Tuesday, parents and community members discussed reading some of the sexual or inappropriate passages from these books aloud during the meeting.

Wes McCall, chairman of the board, began public participation by reminding the crowd of board policy and asking that everyone be respectful to each other and refrain from “profane comments.”

“If …. anything that you might read tonight is inappropriate to be stated in public, you will be instructed to stop,” McCall told the crowd.

Just a few minutes into public comments, McCall stopped one of the first speakers, Alison Hair, after she attempted to read a passage from the book, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” by Jonathan Safran Foer, which is about a 9-year-old boy who loses his father during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

The book is accepted by several large booksellers as a Young Adult novel appropriate for high school-aged kids. Barnes & Noble and Amazon both list the age range for the book as 14 years and older. The book’s 2011 film adaption is rated as PG-13 for sex and nudity, violence, profanity and more, according to IMDb.

Hair read from one section in the book that contained some sexual language.

“If you continue with your statement, just please [go back to the rules],” McCall said to Hair. “We have other people who are younger in [the room]. I understand the point.”

Parents and community members in the crowd began laughing as McCall explained the content was not appropriate to be read aloud in a public setting or in front of younger children.

“We have not had an opportunity to vet this,” McCall continued. “We also have a vetting system in place. These books are not read out loud to students.”

Hair said that if the passage cannot be read inside the conference room, then it should not be available to students at FCS’ schools. Several other speakers agreed with this sentiment, saying there are at least 100 other books available to kids in the school system with similar passages and sexually explicit content.