Deadline coming up for this $1,500 scholarship for Forsyth County students

The deadline is coming up for a $1,500 scholarship that a local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter is offering to Forsyth County high school seniors.

Cumming Chapter 1030 of the VVA stated this is the eighth year the organization has awarded scholarships to high-achieving students with a demonstrated commitment to community service and school activities.

Recipients must be U.S. citizens, have a relative who has served in the U.S. military and submit an original essay on “why freedom isn’t free,” according to a press release. This year, six students will be selected to receive the scholarship, and each is awarded in the name of a Georgia local who was killed in action in Vietnam.

Students can find a scholarship application through their school guidance counselors, on the VVA chapter’s website at www.vva1030-cumming.com or by calling 770-500-7234. All applications are due by Saturday, April 15.