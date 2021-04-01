Denmark FFA seniors win state title, heading to national convention for first time

Williams explained that the junior team won the state title in the program’s first year in 2019. Junior teams, however, do not have the opportunity to move on to the national convention, meaning this will be the first time they will be able to attend as competitors.

The FFA students all went to the convention in Indianapolis in 2019 as spectators, and they loved the experience.

“I just had some kids who said, ‘We just really wanted to go to nationals,’” Williams said. “And their parents paid for them to go, so we got to see what it was all about. I know that probably encouraged them.”

When they arrived, there were thousands of FFA students, sporting blue blazers for the competition, there for the convention. As a newcomer to the program, Williams said she “couldn’t believe it.”

From then on, the team’s goal was to earn the state title and make it to nationals, and the team is thrilled to be going so soon. The 94th national convention will take place again in Indianapolis this year from Oct. 27-30.