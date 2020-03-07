Duncan, Brumbalow talk coronavirus, homework and government with Forsyth County eighth-graders

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan looked out at nearly 500 students at Otwell Middle School and asked them a question: “How many of you all care anything about politics?”

After a few seconds of silence, Duncan yelled, “That’s the problem!”

Duncan, along with Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, visited the school Thursday afternoon to talk to students about their role and experiences in local and state government as students are learning about the state’s legislative and executive branches in their Georgia social studies classes.