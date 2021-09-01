By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Education Foundation gives out $115,000 in grants to more than 20 Forsyth County schools
Foundation FriYAY
Forsyth Central High School leaders accept a grant from the Education Foundation and Duck Dive mascot during the annual Foundation FriYAY event. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.

A familiar bright yellow duck surprised leaders at more than 20 different schools and departments Friday, Aug. 27, as part of the Forsyth County Education Foundation’s annual Foundation FriYAY giveaway.

The foundation ended up giving out $115,107 in grants to the schools, which were funded through the Duck Dive for education fundraiser. During the event, community members and local businesses have the opportunity to donate $10 to “adopt” a duck and enter in for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.

The money raised goes directly to the school grants, which are meant to help fund projects and needed equipment in schools that are not normally paid for out of the school budget.

Following the Duck Dive, the foundation received more than 40 grant requests. From there, a foundation committee narrowed down the winners.

Foundation and district leaders went out to each of the 27 winning schools and departments with the Duck Dive mascot on Friday morning to surprise them with a huge check showing the amount won.

Here are all of this year’s winners:

  • Big Creek ES, Big Creek Love of Learning through STEM, $4,789

  • Chattahoochee ES, Literacy for Relationship Building Skills, $3,000

  • Chestatee ES, Second Step, $4,056

  • Coal Mountain ES, Moving Mountains with Makerspace, $5,000

  • Cumming ES, Literature to Support our District Initiative, $1,723

  • East Forsyth HS, East Forsyth Community School Center, $5,000

  • FCS Special Education Department, The Penguin Project, $5,000

  • Forsyth Central HS, Bulldog Vision College and Career Center, $5,000

  • Gateway Academy, Infinite STEM with Infento, $3,825

  • Hendricks MS, Can Science Save Your Life?, $4,914

  • Hendricks MS, Media Center Makerspace, $4,420

  • Johns Creek ES, Multilingual Literacy Library, $2,400

  • Lakeside MS, Flextime Manager and Restorative Circles, $2,800

  • Lakeside MS, VEX Robotics Programs, $4,548

  • Lambert HS, #Lambertpack Dog Park, $5,000

  • Matt ES, Mariners Merge into Augmented Reality, $4,698

  • Midway ES, Bookworm Vending Machine, $4,840

Foundation FriYAY
The Forsyth County Education Foundation awarded Sawnee Elementary School with a more than $1,400 grant as part of its annual Foundation FriYAY giveaway. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
Foundation FriYAY
The Forsyth County Education Foundation awarded Lakeside Middle School two grants this year totaling more than $7,000. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.