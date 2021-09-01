Education Foundation gives out $115,000 in grants to more than 20 Forsyth County schools

A familiar bright yellow duck surprised leaders at more than 20 different schools and departments Friday, Aug. 27, as part of the Forsyth County Education Foundation’s annual Foundation FriYAY giveaway.

The foundation ended up giving out $115,107 in grants to the schools, which were funded through the Duck Dive for education fundraiser. During the event, community members and local businesses have the opportunity to donate $10 to “adopt” a duck and enter in for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.