Education Foundation gives out $115,000 in grants to more than 20 Forsyth County schools

A familiar bright yellow duck surprised leaders at more than 20 different schools and departments Friday, Aug. 27, as part of the Forsyth County Education Foundation’s annual Foundation FriYAY giveaway.
The foundation ended up giving out $115,107 in grants to the schools, which were funded through the Duck Dive for education fundraiser. During the event, community members and local businesses have the opportunity to donate $10 to “adopt” a duck and enter in for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.
The money raised goes directly to the school grants, which are meant to help fund projects and needed equipment in schools that are not normally paid for out of the school budget.
Following the Duck Dive, the foundation received more than 40 grant requests. From there, a foundation committee narrowed down the winners.
Foundation and district leaders went out to each of the 27 winning schools and departments with the Duck Dive mascot on Friday morning to surprise them with a huge check showing the amount won.
Here are all of this year’s winners:
Big Creek ES, Big Creek Love of Learning through STEM, $4,789
Chattahoochee ES, Literacy for Relationship Building Skills, $3,000
Chestatee ES, Second Step, $4,056
Coal Mountain ES, Moving Mountains with Makerspace, $5,000
Cumming ES, Literature to Support our District Initiative, $1,723
East Forsyth HS, East Forsyth Community School Center, $5,000
FCS Special Education Department, The Penguin Project, $5,000
Forsyth Central HS, Bulldog Vision College and Career Center, $5,000
Gateway Academy, Infinite STEM with Infento, $3,825
Hendricks MS, Can Science Save Your Life?, $4,914
Hendricks MS, Media Center Makerspace, $4,420
Johns Creek ES, Multilingual Literacy Library, $2,400
Lakeside MS, Flextime Manager and Restorative Circles, $2,800
Lakeside MS, VEX Robotics Programs, $4,548
Lambert HS, #Lambertpack Dog Park, $5,000
Matt ES, Mariners Merge into Augmented Reality, $4,698
Midway ES, Bookworm Vending Machine, $4,840