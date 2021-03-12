FCS paid COVID-19 leave for employees funded through substitute budget, expires after end of March

A Forsyth County Schools leader told the Board of Education during its work session Tuesday that the district used funds usually set aside for substitutes to provide further paid COVID-19 leave for employees, which will end after March 31.

Dr. Cindy Salloum, associate superintendent of Human Resources and Legal Services, presented to the board, reminding them that the 10 days of COVID-19 leave originally granted to each employee by the federal government ended after Dec. 31. FCS, however, continued to provide this leave to its staff members.

“As we’ve worked with COVID, we’ve kept [safety and financial planning] in mind as well as the social-emotional impact that this has had on everybody,” Salloum said.