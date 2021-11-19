Forsyth Central High School’s new College and Career Center prepares students for a bright future

Forsyth Central High School put an even higher focus on preparing students for the future this school year with the opening of their new College and Career Center.

Principal Dr. Josh Lowe said the space, located in the school’s media center, operates similarly to that of a College and Career Center on a college campus.

Counselors or other staff come to the center during the school’s power hour three days per week and before and after school to give students the chance to stop by and receive direct help with resumes, scholarship and college applications, job applications and much more.

“You name it, [the College and Career Center] is a learning spot to support that,” Lowe said.

The center focuses on students interested in a variety of outcomes after graduation, including those interested in college, a career pathway or the military.

Not only is the center a one-stop-shop for students with questions about their futures, but the counseling team at Central said they are dedicated to getting students information about college and their career whenever possible.

Throughout this school year, they have held workshops in the space for students and parents, letting them know about scholarships and opportunities they may not have come across otherwise.

“It’s a little bit of everything, so we meet all of our kids’ needs,” Counselor Jamie DiCarro said.