Forsyth County Commissioners get an inside look at Forsyth County’s newest high school

Wening said the courtyard, sitting outside toward the middle of the school, will also serve as a great hub for students during the school day.

While some other schools in the county have a gathering space for students, Caracciolo explained the courtyard at East serves as a bigger space for more students, and there is more for them to do in that space. After opening Denmark, the district received feedback from community members saying the concrete courtyard there limits what they can do. In this courtyard, students have both concrete steps to sit on and a grassy area to enjoy in the warmth of the spring and fall.

Going into the classrooms for the early childhood education career pathway students, commissioners were also shocked to see the room is outfitted with a kitchen and small laundry room. Cheney explained this is because, within the next two or three years, he and other school leaders hope to transform the room into a preschool where students can intern with children directly on campus.

“The programs we have right now do not have that young child care component to it, and so ultimately, this site will have a day care,” Caracciolo said. “They’ll be able to do that hands on, which is great since this is so far east and they don’t have other schools that they can go to. Like North, their students go to Matt [Elementary] to work or they go to North Middle and work. Here, you’re kind of isolated.”