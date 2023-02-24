This Forsyth County elementary school robotics team is heading to Houston for a world competition

Sharon Elementary School’s robotics team is heading to the FIRST LEGO League World competition in Houston, Texas in April to represent Georgia and show off their skills.

The Sharon Robo Knights is made up of 10- and 11-year-old students. They earned the trip to the international competition after beating out more than 460 other teams placing first in the state competition held at the University of Georgia earlier this month.

The FIRST LEGO League is an international competition where team coach Wendy Wing said students ages 9-16 compete to solve real-world problems to improve the future, while also building and coding robots.

Each year, the competition has a different theme; this year’s focuses on issues related to generating, storing, distributing and using energy. On top of an innovative project to solve these issues, students are judged on their core values, robot design and how their robots perform in robot runs, an event where their robots must complete as many “missions” as possible in 2.5 minutes.