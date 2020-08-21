Forsyth County parents find success in virtual academy despite continued scheduling issues

Parents from around the county said that the Forsyth County Schools system virtual learning programs are mostly working well for them and their kids despite some issues with schedules and online assignments during the first week of the new school year.

Several parents reported that their first week of school went much more smoothly compared to their experience with virtual in the spring — when both students and teachers were unexpectedly thrown into online learning when in-person classes came to a halt.

Some also said that there have been few technological mishaps, and any issues that they ran into last week were gone by the time Monday rolled around.

Parents have also said that students, even those in elementary school, have also taken to any new software and technology easily — navigating online assignments with little assistance.

Although many parents have said that the virtual academy has improved and their kids enjoyed the first week of classes, they also agree that there is still room for improvement.

“The experience I think is a little different based on age,” parent Emily Kaminski said.

Parents in the county with elementary-aged kids said that the new virtual program, created entirely over the summer, has worked wonders for them, providing a structured schedule and time for live check-ins with their teachers.

Amanda Guay has two kids enrolled in virtual learning, Leila in third-grade and Ellis in sixth-grade.

“I was kind of nervous for the elementary before it started because Forsyth never had a virtual option for elementary students, and I will say it has been amazing,” Guay said. “Super pleased with everything that they have given us.”

Christy Louella agreed. She’s relieved at how the school year has started for her twins in fourth-grade after their experience in the spring and all of the following uncertainty.

“They’re very, very happy,” Louella said. “They’re very engaged, and they’re enjoying it a lot. In the spring, they didn’t enjoy it very much, but they’re really getting a lot out of it this time.”

Kaminski's son, Henry, just started second-grade, and she said that he has already adjusted to his daily schedule. He watches the school news in the morning, has independent reading time before a virtual class meeting at 8:30, finishes his morning work before taking a break for lunch, gets ready for another class meeting at 12:30, and then finishes up his math work and specials before ending his school day.