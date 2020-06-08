Forsyth County Schools addresses unrest following George Floyd's death, says ‘we cannot stay quiet’

Forsyth County Schools added its collective voice Monday to the discourse about racial inequality following the recent deaths of black Americans by police, saying that “we must do better” and that it’s “committed to creating a culture of belonging where differences, abilities and beliefs are respected and celebrated.”

“The brutal killing of Mr. George Floyd and countless others before him weighs heavily on our hearts and minds,” the school district said in a statement. “Racism has occurred for far too long in our county, state, and nation. Words are not enough; action is critically important.”