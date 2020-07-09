Forsyth County Schools approve final reopening guidelines without face mask mandate

The Forsyth County News appreciates 4F Wellness Premium Hand Sanitizer for sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows our coverage to be free to nonsubscribers as a public service. Our news coverage is always independently reported, as we work to provide accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of COVID-19 in the state and region. Go here to view our full coverage of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Forsyth County. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
Forsyth County public school students and staff will be “expected” but not required to wear face coverings at school under the district’s final guidelines for returning to in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
The Forsyth County Board of Education voted 5-0 Thursday, July 9, during a special called meeting to approve the guidelines, called “Restart Forsyth.”
Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said the benefits of wearing a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible “has been very well articulated and documented in the medical community.”
But Bearden said he is “opposed” to requiring them in schools after hearing from parents who say their kids can’t wear a face covering for long periods of time because of health issues and feel the school district’s remote learning option isn’t a good fit for their family.
Staff members have expressed similar concerns about wearing face coverings, too, Bearden said.
“I’m going to accept our parents and staff members at their word,” Bearden said.
Students will be “expected” to wear a face covering “whenever feasible,” according to the final guidelines, but they will not face discipline for not wearing a face covering or be incentivized to wear one, Bearden said.
Instead, schools will “positively promote” wearing a face covering.
“My staff and I will model that expectation,” Bearden said.
The plan does require bus drivers and food service staff to wear a face covering around students if they cannot social distance. Visitors at schools will also be required to wear a face covering, though the guidelines call for limiting outside visits.
