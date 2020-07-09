Forsyth County Schools approve final reopening guidelines without face mask mandate

Forsyth County public school students and staff will be “expected” but not required to wear face coverings at school under the district’s final guidelines for returning to in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.

The Forsyth County Board of Education voted 5-0 Thursday, July 9, during a special called meeting to approve the guidelines, called “Restart Forsyth.”

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said the benefits of wearing a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible “has been very well articulated and documented in the medical community.”

But Bearden said he is “opposed” to requiring them in schools after hearing from parents who say their kids can’t wear a face covering for long periods of time because of health issues and feel the school district’s remote learning option isn’t a good fit for their family.

Staff members have expressed similar concerns about wearing face coverings, too, Bearden said.

“I’m going to accept our parents and staff members at their word,” Bearden said.