Forsyth County Schools focus on safety, staffing and partnership in draft of 2022 legislative priorities

Forsyth County Schools leaders hope to work on student and staff safety, recruiting and retaining teachers and supporting state and local partnerships in the upcoming legislative session.

Director of Communications Jennifer Caracciolo presented a draft of the district’s 2022 legislative priorities at a Board of Education work session on Tuesday, Nov. 9, laying out what specific goals they may want to focus on in the coming year.

She said many of these goals are the same as the previous year, but there have been some additions added to the draft.

This includes a push to provide state funding for one school nurse per school in the state.

“We know, especially after everything that we’ve gone through this year with the pandemic, what’s been on a nurse’s plate, and those are locally-funded positions,” Caracciolo said.

With that in mind, she said the district would like to ask for state funding for those positions and encourage funding even after the pandemic is over as nurses in larger schools, such as those in Forsyth County, also face difficulties in their workload.

Another added priority would ask the state delegation to allow districts to hire retired educators into “high-need teaching positions.”

Caracciolo said the school district is still working to build up its foundation substitute teachers, “but if we were able to bring back our highly-qualified Forsyth retirees to come back into some special areas, that would just benefit our schools and also our students.”

District officials also asked that the draft include a push to state delegates to consider any Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding inequities while preparing the state budget next year.

Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel, along with other district leaders, said earlier this year that the formula used to distribute state educational CARES Act funding was unfair, favoring schools that receive a higher amount in Title I funding.

Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, the largest federally funded educational program, provides extra funds to school districts to help close achievement gaps and increase equity within academics, especially supplying added resources and support to lower-income families.

Being in a more affluent community, less than 14% of Forsyth County Schools students qualify under Title I stipulations compared to the statewide average of 57%, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

This means that Title I funds received last year were allocated to districts where families have a greater need, leaving Forsyth County with about 0.41% of total state Title I funds. It also means, however, the district saw the same lack of coronavirus relief funding through the same Title I percentage-based formula required by federal law.

No other legislative priorities were added, and the draft will be presented to the Board of Education again on Tuesday, Nov. 16, for final approval.



