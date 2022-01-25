Forsyth County Schools to host parent webinar on post-secondary options for students on Feb. 1

Forsyth County Schools is partnering with Next Steps Webinars to host a webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to help parents guide their children about education or career options after graduation.

Valery Lowe, the director of college and career development for the district, said she and her team have received feedback from community and business leaders about the importance of parents and students “having open communication about post-secondary options available to them in our community.”

Through the College and Career Development department and Career, Technical and Agricultural Education program, families and local businesses are able to communicate and work together on available options for students’ next steps after graduation. Opportunities include corporate training, internships, apprenticeships and more.

But to make sure parents and guardians understand and have access to these opportunities and options for their students, Lowe said they wanted to host the webinar and provide even more information on military and technical school options.

The webinar will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, and will be free for all parents.

It will last about 35 minutes, and parents will then be able to enter private breakout rooms where they can interact with potential employers.

To register, follow this link: https://www.airmeet.com/e/244bd510-73e4-11ec-af4d-9fb5c954f03f