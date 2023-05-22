Forsyth County Schools is dropping itslearning. Here’s what families will use instead

Forsyth County Schools is replacing its learning management system that parents, students and staff use to keep up with classes and interact online.
The district stated that its current system, itslearning, will continue to be used and available to families through the 2022-23 year, and access to students and staff will end on June 30.
Beginning in August, the district will then make the switch to Canvas — another learning management system similar to itslearning that is used by school systems and universities across the U.S., including nearby districts like Paulding County Schools, DeKalb County School District and Cherokee County Schools.
“Like itslearning, every teacher will have a Canvas course where students can access course resources, assignments and important dates,” Forsyth County Schools wrote in a statement, adding that students will be able to launch the Canvas app from their dashboard on ClassLink.
Parents and guardians will also be able to log into a Canvas observer account to see their child’s courses. The district stated directions on how to create this account and how to navigate it will be sent to parents closer to the end of summer when families are preparing to head back to school.
This change is taking place in light of Sanoma Group, the European-based company that owns itslearning, announcing that it would be pulling the learning management system from the U.S. market.
For more information on Canvas and how to use it, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.