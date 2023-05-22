Forsyth County Schools is dropping itslearning. Here’s what families will use instead

Forsyth County Schools is replacing its learning management system that parents, students and staff use to keep up with classes and interact online.

The district stated that its current system, itslearning, will continue to be used and available to families through the 2022-23 year, and access to students and staff will end on June 30.

Beginning in August, the district will then make the switch to Canvas — another learning management system similar to itslearning that is used by school systems and universities across the U.S., including nearby districts like Paulding County Schools, DeKalb County School District and Cherokee County Schools.