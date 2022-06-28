Forsyth County Schools name new principals for West Forsyth High, Brookwood Elementary schools

Forsyth County Schools named two new principals on Wednesday, June 22, who will be heading to Brookwood Elementary and West Forsyth High schools before the start of the school year in August.

Rachel Moity will be taking over the principalship at Brookwood in July, moving from her current position as an assistant principal at Sharon Elementary where she has served since 2018.

Moity began her career as an elementary teacher in Gwinnett County in 2008 where she stayed until moving to Forsyth County in 2012. She served as a teacher and instructional coach at Vickery Creek Elementary before heading into school leadership as an assistant administrator at Daves Creek in 2017.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Loyola University, a master’s in educational leadership from Georgia Southern University and a specialist degree from Georgia College and State University.

Brookwood Elementary’s current principal, Tracey Smith, accepted a position next year as Kelly Mill Elementary’s new principal.