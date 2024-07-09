By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County Schools names new Director of Communications
The Forsyth County Board of Education named Dr. Michele Dugan as the school district’s new Director of Communications. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Education named Dr. Michele Dugan as the school district’s new Director of Communications at a called meeting on Tuesday, July 9.