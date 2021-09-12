Forsyth County Schools prepares for New Hope Elementary redistricting

Forsyth County Schools released the proposed timeline for the 2022 redistricting process, which will populate New Hope Elementary and relieve overcrowding at neighboring schools, during the Board of Education work session on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

New Hope is the district’s 23rd elementary school and is still on track to open in August 2022. Before the school opens, school officials must go through the process of redrawing nearby attendance zones.

Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young presented the proposed timeline for that process to the Board of Education. In his presentation, he said schools potentially impacted would include Whitlow, Shiloh Point, Vickery Creek, Midway and Brandywine elementary schools.

Attendance lines for middle and high schools will not be impacted.

While elementary students may see their districted schools change next school year, district leaders hope to continue with guidelines followed in previous years which allow for rising fifth graders and their siblings to stay at their current school for that last year.

In these out-of-district situations, families must provide their own transportation.

Here is the current proposed timeline for the 2022 redistricting process:

● Sept. 14: During its regular meeting, the board will vote on the finalized redistricting timeline;

● Oct. 12: A draft of the map featuring the new proposed attendance lines for 2022 will be released;

● Oct. 13: The draft of the map will be posted online, and the district will open a two-week online feedback survey to give community members a chance to review the map and request any changes;

● Oct. 21: The board will invite community members to a public forum to provide feedback on district maps;

● Nov. 9: District leaders will review and discuss the input provided by community members and school leaders;

● Nov. 16: The board will vote on the final redistricting map for the 2022-23 school year at its regular meeting.

This timeline could change in the next week before board members vote on the final timeline on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The district will post information on redistricting going forward on its website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.





2023-22 school calendar

Young also presented a proposed timeline for the upcoming approval of the 2023-24 school calendar.

The calendar for the school year has been drafted, and Young said the district recently shared that draft with principals and local school councils so they could review it and share feedback with the board. School leaders have until Sept. 22 to share their thoughts.

Taking feedback from the school into account, district leaders plan to present a new draft to principals and the BOE in October.

After Oct. 12, the draft will be posted to the district’s website to give community members the chance to give feedback, and the board plans to vote on the finalized 2022-23 calendar at the beginning of November.