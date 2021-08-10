Forsyth County Schools to report COVID-19 cases on its website for 2021-22 year

Forsyth County Schools updated COVID-19 guidelines for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year for the second time this month in an announcement on its website Monday, Aug. 9.

In light of rising COVID-19 cases in surrounding communities, the announcement states district officials will report postive COVID-19 cases on the FCS website each Friday beginning on Aug. 13.

This is a small change from the last school year when the district updated cases on a daily basis outside of school holidays and breaks.

The district also announced that several mitigation measures are already being practiced within all of its K-12 schools. These include:

Whenever possible/feasible, schools should keep students spread out during lunch and avoid holding large indoor gatherings.

All curriculum nights will be virtual.

When face-to-face meetings are essential, schools should have attendees social distance to the extent possible.

Field trips that have already been approved may continue, but no new field trips will be scheduled until further notice. Trips that are curriculum-related, such as Junior Achievement and CTAE, may continue.

Nonessential visitors are not permitted inside schools. Schools will still allow mentors, student teachers, and others who are there to support curriculum/instruction.

At the end of July, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden originally said the district would work to have a "normal" school year with visitors, field trips and all the in-person events normally planned before the pandemic began. He also warned, however, that these guidelines could change based on local data on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.

Since that original announcement on July 20, the district has now updated its guidelines twice.

For more information and to keep up with district announcements, visit its website here.



