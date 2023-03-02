From blazers to button-downs, Forsyth Central students ‘dress for success’ thanks to community donations

Forsyth Central High School hosted its first Dress for Success thrifting event in its media center Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 27 and 28, giving students, staff and families the chance to shop for donated dress clothes.

The two-day pop-up thrift store was set up to provide equal opportunity for students to take home professional dress clothes they can wear for a variety of events and occasions, such as Dress for Success days at school.

School leaders wanted to make it a fun experience for the students, turning it into a thrift store so that anyone can stop by and “shop” with their friends in the way they would at any other store. For this event, each student could either take two items or a full outfit.