Georgia public colleges will close for two weeks to address coronavirus

All University System of Georgia institutions, including the University of North Georgia, will suspend instruction for two weeks, and students are asked to leave campus by close of business Friday, March 13.

Students are asked to stay off campus until Sunday, March 29.

“At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester,” according to the UNG website. “For students who are unable to leave campus, our Office of Residence Life and other offices will work to safely accommodate those students on campus.”