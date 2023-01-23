Here’s who will be taking over as school principals in Forsyth County for 2023-24

The board also named Dawn Bush as the incoming principal for Whitlow Elementary School.

Bush currently serves as an assistant principal at Lambert and has worked in education for nearly 25 years. She started her career as an interrelated teacher in Fulton County before moving to Chattahoochee Elementary in 2000.

She moved to the district office in 2006 where she worked as a special education facilitator for three years before deciding to take on school leadership at Shiloh Point Elementary and then at Cumming Elementary as an assistant principal. She then served as the assistant director of special education in the district office for seven years.

In 2022, Bush moved back to Lambert to pursue her goal of becoming a principal, a goal she’ll reach next school year as she takes over at Whitlow Elementary as Principal Lynne Castleberry will be retiring this summer.