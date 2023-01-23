Here’s who will be taking over as school principals in Forsyth County for 2023-24

Forsyth County Schools announced recently that three new principals have been named for the 2023-24 school year.
The Forsyth County Board of Education approved the appointments during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, filling positions at South Forsyth High, Whitlow Elementary and Lambert High schools.
Pamela Bibuk
The board named Pamela Bibuk, current principal at Riverwatch Middle, as the incoming principal at South Forsyth High School.
Bibuk has served in education for more than 20 years, beginning her career in Florida as a social studies teacher before moving to Forsyth in 2006 to teach at South Forsyth. Later, she moved on to Lambert where she served as an assistant principal. She has served as principal at Riverwatch since 2017.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in social science from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Education in Leadership from Kennesaw State University. Bibik will take over for current South Forsyth Principal Laura Wilson, who is retiring this summer.
Dawn Bush
The board also named Dawn Bush as the incoming principal for Whitlow Elementary School.
Bush currently serves as an assistant principal at Lambert and has worked in education for nearly 25 years. She started her career as an interrelated teacher in Fulton County before moving to Chattahoochee Elementary in 2000.
She moved to the district office in 2006 where she worked as a special education facilitator for three years before deciding to take on school leadership at Shiloh Point Elementary and then at Cumming Elementary as an assistant principal. She then served as the assistant director of special education in the district office for seven years.
In 2022, Bush moved back to Lambert to pursue her goal of becoming a principal, a goal she’ll reach next school year as she takes over at Whitlow Elementary as Principal Lynne Castleberry will be retiring this summer.
Amanda Thrower
Amanda Thrower will become principal at Lambert next school year, leaving her current role as principal at Liberty Middle School.
Thrower’s entire professional career has been with Forsyth County Schools, starting in 2002, as an English teacher at both Liberty Middle and North Forsyth High schools. She transitioned to Riverwatch Middle in 2007 where she served as a media specialist and quality work facilitator before taking over as an assistant principal at the school and then at Forsyth Central High.
Thrower holds a bachelor’s degree from Berry College, a master of education degree in instructional technology from the University of Georgia, and an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction management from Nova Southeastern University.
She will take over as principal at Lambert High School this summer as current principal Gary Davison plans to retire.
Sarah Von Esh
Along with the three principal appointments, the board also approved a promotion for Settles Bridge Elementary Principal Sarah Von Esh, guaranteeing her move to the district office next school year as the new director of student support services.
Von Esh began her career in Forsyth County Schools in 2002, working as a teacher at Chattahoochee Elementary before joining the inaugural staff at Brookwood Elementary in 2009. In 2010, she took over as an assistant principal at Daves Creek Elementary and then as principal at Settles Bridge where she has served for nearly seven years.
For more information on new principal appointments, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.