Horizon Christian Academy graduate eager to lead young minds

Bennett Ross spent much of her time outside of class in high school on the basketball court, getting lost in the game and closer to teammates. After years of playing, however, Ross decided to help the school’s teams in a totally different way.

Beginning her senior year, the now Horizon Christian Academy graduate traded the court for the sidelines as she helped coach the middle school girls’ basketball team. Ross turned into a leader for some of the younger kids in her school, and she felt she was finally able to give her input and help out.

“And it was just a great way to connect with the younger students at my school,” Ross said.