This is how Forsyth County Schools handles complaints about books

Books that students have access to at Forsyth County Schools has garnered a lot of attention in recent months. Just last week, the school board and district voted to keep a challenged book in school. So, just how does the school system determine what’s appropriate and when to limit access to certain books?
The Board of Education approved the policy in October 2022 to align with state legislation signed into law in April of that year to expedite the process to review school materials.
What may be inappropriate
The policy focuses more on materials that include “nudity, sexual content, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse.”
As written on the FCS website, to be considered “harmful to minors” the material being challenged must also meet three criteria:
1. “Taken as a whole, predominantly appeals to the prurient, shameful or morbid interest of minors;”
2. “Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors;”
3. “Is, when taken as a whole, lacking in serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.”
How the book challenge process works
Here’s a step-by-step guide to the book challenge process in Forsyth County, as found on the district’s website:
1. Parents/guardians submit a formal complaint in writing to the principal of the school where the student is enrolled.
2. Complaints must include a “reasonably detailed description of the material” in question.
3. The school principal, or designee, has seven business days to review the written complaint.
4. The school principal, or designee, will determine whether the material is harmful to minors.
5. The school principal, or designee, will determine whether the material should be removed or restricted.
6. The school principal will inform the parents/guardians of the decision within 10 business days of receiving the complaint.
7. Parents/guardians can appeal the school’s decision to the Board of Education, which will have up to 30 calendar days to hear the case.
8. The Board will review the written complaint and choose whether to hear from the parents/guardians who filed it.
9. If the Board determines the material is not harmful to minors, the title of the book will published on the website within 15 days of its ruling and will remain for at least one year.