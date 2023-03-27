This is how Forsyth County Schools handles complaints about books

Books that students have access to at Forsyth County Schools has garnered a lot of attention in recent months. Just last week, the school board and district voted to keep a challenged book in school. So, just how does the school system determine what’s appropriate and when to limit access to certain books?

The Board of Education approved the policy in October 2022 to align with state legislation signed into law in April of that year to expedite the process to review school materials.

What may be inappropriate

The policy focuses more on materials that include “nudity, sexual content, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse.”

As written on the FCS website, to be considered “harmful to minors” the material being challenged must also meet three criteria:

1. “Taken as a whole, predominantly appeals to the prurient, shameful or morbid interest of minors;”

2. “Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors;”

3. “Is, when taken as a whole, lacking in serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.”