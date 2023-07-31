The Georgia Department of Education released data from the latest Georgia Milestones standardized tests on Friday, July 28, showing Forsyth County students held steady in this year’s results while still far exceeding state averages.
How Forsyth County schools scored on latest Georgia Milestones assessments
