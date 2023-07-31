By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How Forsyth County schools scored on latest Georgia Milestones assessments
20200126_APHonorRoll_1_web
Image by F1 Digitals from Pixabay
The Georgia Department of Education released data from the latest Georgia Milestones standardized tests on Friday, July 28, showing Forsyth County students held steady in this year’s results while still far exceeding state averages.