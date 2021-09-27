‘How lives get saved’: Forsyth County Schools raise close to $360,000 every year for the American Heart Association

Students at Brookwood Elementary take part in all kinds of activities in their Physical Education classes in the spring. From playing kickball and jumping rope to juggling and dancing, these students seem to constantly be moving at school.

Many in the Forsyth County community don’t realize, however, that these same students and their families are saving lives in the process.

Last year, Brookwood’s families raised nearly $35,000 for the American Heart Association simply by participating in these activities and giving money where they could.

But these fundraising efforts don’t end at Brookwood. Midway Elementary School raised more than $28,000 last year, and Sawnee Elementary raised another $25,000.

Every school in Forsyth County participates in these fundraisers, making sure to support the AHA as much as possible. Overall, the district raised nearly $300,000 during the pandemic, and in a normal year, the schools usually raise close to $360,000.

Each year, this puts the district in the Top 10 in the nation and the second in the state for AHA donations.

Mariel Hicks, the youth market director for the organization, said they are nothing but incredibly grateful for the district and its families.

“This is a big deal,” Hicks said. “It may not seem like it when you’re at your individual schools just doing another program or participating in another fundraiser, but what Forsyth comes together and does for the American Heart Association is outstanding.”