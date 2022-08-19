How a proposed policy could change how public participation works at school board meetings

The Forsyth County Board of Education introduced a new proposed policy for its public participation at a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to align with state legislation.



Jennifer Caracciolo, chief communications officer for the school district, presented the Rules of Conduct policy to the board, explaining that Senate Bill 588 now requires all local school boards in the state to approve public participation rules and regulations annually.

This year, school boards are required to enact a Rules of Conduct policy by Oct. 1, outlining that members of the public can be removed from a board meeting “for an actual disruption of the proceedings,” Caracciolo said.

But it could take multiple policy violations for the board to decide not to allow an individual into a public meeting.

The proposed policy, now available to view on the district’s website, details 10 different rules that those speaking to the board during a meeting must follow. Many of the rules were taken from the board’s current policy, but with a few additions.

One addition says that while participants are given three minutes to speak, the board could limit the total time available for public participation and individual comments “for the purpose of the efficient operation of the business of the meeting.”

The board’s current policy also states that speakers should keep remarks to the board “civil” while avoiding “obscene” or “profane” language — a rule often cited during meetings earlier this year as speakers tried to read inappropriate material from library books to the board.

The proposed policy changes this rule slightly, adding that “loud and boisterous conduct or comments” by speakers or the crowd would not be allowed.

The rules state that individuals who violate the proposed policy will be given a warning by the board chair before being asked to sit down.

“If any person attending a meeting refuses to follow these rules disrupting the meeting, they will be asked to leave and if they refuse, be escorted from the meeting room,” the draft states. “Such serious or repeated violations of the rules of conduct may result in the individual being prohibited from speaking during a board meeting for an appropriate period of time.”



