How these Forsyth County students are helping younger kids prepare for high school

Taeyoung Yang’s family moved to Forsyth County from South Korea at the end of his seventh-grade year. He remembers how difficult it was trying to adjust to an entirely new country and culture.

He was the first in his family to ever attend a middle school in the U.S., and he struggled to navigate the landscape of an unfamiliar school system while still trying to prepare for high school.

Now a junior at Lambert High School, Yang recently partnered with classmates Shivaek Venkateswaran and Palak Joshi to create a mentorship program and club to ensure middle school and minority students have older peers to lean on for support and advice before heading into high school.

“When I was in middle school, I really wished I had someone who could tell me about the high school life that I was about to face in the next couple of years,” Yang said.

Through the program, called Service Through Mentorship, he hopes students never have to feel as lost and confused as he once did.

The Forsyth County News spoke with Yang about what Service Through Mentorship is all about, the help they provide to middle school students and how he and his classmates hope to continue to grow the club at Lambert.