This Kelly Mill Elementary teacher has been looking after kindergarteners for 23 years

What do you like about teaching kindergarten?

“Thinking about it, it’s the best ego boost you could have because they think you are the greatest at everything. They love you, they think you’re pretty, you’re the best artist, you’re so smart. I start my day with hugs and get hugs all day long. I end my day with hugs. You just can’t have a bad day when you’re around kindergarteners.

“They say, ‘You look so pretty today!’ and you’re like, ‘Well thanks. I just put on my jeans and my T-shirt,’ but they really make you feel good about yourself.

“But I also love the fact that I get to see the biggest amount of growth with kids that I think a lot of other grade levels don’t get to experience. Kids come to me not reading, maybe writing their name, basic math skills. But they can’t zip up their own jackets and they’re very dependent on other people.”

“And when they leave kindergarten, they’re full-blown readers, writing two and three sentences, doing complex math problems and challenges and can explain to you how they solved it. They’re independent, and I get to watch all of those milestones take place.

“I’m the start of their whole schooling career, and if they don’t get a good basis and a good foundation, I’m setting them up for what they think school is going to be like. And I love that responsibility.”

Do you have any favorite memories from teaching over the years with your kids?

“They say silly things. One of my favorite things is we were talking about racoons during some story we were reading one day, and a kid raised his hand and said, ‘I know they’re up late at night, so they’re not turtles,’ meaning they’re nocturnal. Just their little ways of seeing things.

“There was also the whole COVID experience and getting to come back in the fall after that little hiatus we took, and to see those kids for the first time in like four months, they just were so happy to see us and to see each other.”

What was it like being part of the inaugural staff at both Sharon and Kelly Mill?

“It’s really cool because everybody is new. Everybody is trying to learn the ropes of how are we going to function as a school. What are our traditions going to be? How are we going to do our day-to-day function of the school? So it’s fun to be a part of that experience to create what your school is going to become.”

How do you like teaching at Kelly Mill?

“I’ve been very happy here. I feel very supported by my administration, and the people on my teams are my friends. My instructional assistant, I spend more time with her than I do my own family sometimes, so we’re very close as well.

“And it’s nice to have people that you can count on and come to them when you have something great to share or if you’re like, ‘I’ve had a really bad day. Can I just vent to you?’ And everybody understands because they’ve all been there.”

What are some things you always want your kids to walk away with at the end of the year?

“At the end of the year, I hope that I have instilled in them a love of learning, that school is a fun place to be, that they are respected. I am a big proponent of respect all around — respect each other, respect your teachers, I respect you. That’s a big one because I’m not only teaching them academics, but I’m teaching them to be members of the community.”

“I want them to know what they say is valued. They may only be five, but they have amazing things to say. And they should be respected and valued for what they can offer.”