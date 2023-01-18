Kristen Sheppard first felt nervous about teaching at Coal Mountain. Now, she can’t picture herself anywhere else.

Kristen Sheppard was more than a little nervous to start her first day at Coal Mountain Elementary.
She had been teaching at another school in Fulton County for eight years, starting there right after graduating with her education degree from Kennesaw State University in 2014. Even though she moved and had been living in Forsyth County for the past 10 years, she didn’t mind the 30-minute drive down to Fulton because she loved her students, families and fellow faculty.
Her school had truly started to feel like home, a haven of familiarity where she took part in a job she loves.
Kristen Sheppard
School: Coal Mountain Elementary School
Years teaching: 8
Subject: Third Grade
But after she and her husband, Justin, had their three boys, that started to change. Sheppard realized, as her oldest prepared to start kindergarten this year, she needed to be closer to home. She shopped around, interviewed for different positions and finally landed one at Coal Mountain Elementary for the start of this school year.
“I was really nervous because I’m not one that likes change, and I was really comfortable where I was,” Sheppard said, remembering how terrified she had been on her first day of classes.
It turned out, however, that she had nothing to really worry about. She loves Coal Mountain more than she thought possible, and on top of it all, she and her little boy get to go to school together each morning.
“It’s been more than anything I ever could have imagined,” Sheppard said. “It’s been a great transition. I never would have imagined that it would be so easy and so seamless and that I would feel so renewed and happy here.”
The Forsyth County News’ December Teacher of the Month talked with us about what it’s been like finally working in the community she lives in, how she got into teaching and why she has such a love for third graders.
How did you get started teaching?
“This is my ninth year teaching, and I’ve always kind of known I wanted to be a teacher. I was always the kid that played school at home and always begged my teacher to do errands, get their coffee and grade papers. There was never another option. I never explored anything else, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. It’s just always been my thing.”
Do you like being in the same county with your students?
“I love it. It’s something to say that I was at my last school for eight years, and I never really went there [outside of school]. I loved my kids and my kids’ families, but then I went home and never saw them unless I drove to their games all the way 30 minutes down south.
“But here, I go to my son’s soccer games, and I see my kids. I go to his baseball games, and I see them. I go to WalMart sometimes, and I see them. So it just feels so much more connected, and that was something I was really looking for.“It’s one thing to see them in school …. but then when you see them outside and get to see them in their element, it’s amazing. It’s totally different.”
Is that feeling of connection a big reason you wanted to be a teacher?
“Yeah, I’ve had really good teachers. Everyone has had really good teachers and then teachers that [make them think], ‘Ugh.’ So the motto that I have on my computer that I look at everyday is, ‘The students don’t care what you know until they know that you care.’ That’s always been my mantra and my motto that if they know I care, then they’re going to give me everything they have.
“It’s always been my goal to make sure they feel cared for and loved and know that, whatever the day brings, I’m here for them. That’s always been my passion is getting to love on them because you never know if some of them don’t always get that at home. I spend the day with them in here and can give them everything I can, so I just do it.”
What else do you love most about your job?
“I think the biggest thing is just the ability, here especially, to have a really strong work/life balance. I feel like any working mom has a hard time feeling mom guilt, but the best part of being a teacher mom is I get to see those little moments when I pass him in the hallway or go to his holiday party or see him at lunch.
“And then the schedule is nice, having the summer break to spend with my family. I think that’s a great part of being a teacher because not all jobs have that balance.”
Have you always taught elementary?
“Even when I was in third grade, I remember I was like, ‘This is it. This is what I want to do with my life.’ So third grade has always been my sweet spot and my favorite, but I’ve also taught second and fourth.”
Why do you like teaching third grade?
“The age is just amazing. They’re at a point where, at the beginning of the year, they’re still little and cuddly and they still love their teachers. They still want all the hugs and validation from their teachers, but as they progress to being fourth graders, they start to pick up and their personalities really start to shine.
“They start to get sarcasm and come up with their own, unique sense of humors, so you can joke with them more. It’s just so much fun, and they’re not to the point where they have attitudes yet.”