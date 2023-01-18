Kristen Sheppard first felt nervous about teaching at Coal Mountain. Now, she can’t picture herself anywhere else.

But after she and her husband, Justin, had their three boys, that started to change. Sheppard realized, as her oldest prepared to start kindergarten this year, she needed to be closer to home. She shopped around, interviewed for different positions and finally landed one at Coal Mountain Elementary for the start of this school year.

“I was really nervous because I’m not one that likes change, and I was really comfortable where I was,” Sheppard said, remembering how terrified she had been on her first day of classes.

It turned out, however, that she had nothing to really worry about. She loves Coal Mountain more than she thought possible, and on top of it all, she and her little boy get to go to school together each morning.

“It’s been more than anything I ever could have imagined,” Sheppard said. “It’s been a great transition. I never would have imagined that it would be so easy and so seamless and that I would feel so renewed and happy here.”

The Forsyth County News’ December Teacher of the Month talked with us about what it’s been like finally working in the community she lives in, how she got into teaching and why she has such a love for third graders.