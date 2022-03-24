Lambert HOSA students take first place at innovateUNG High School Pitch Challenge

A group of Lambert High School HOSA students recently won first place at the third annual innovateUNG High School Pitch Challenge hosted by the University of North Georgia.

The team of HOSA students, or Future Healthcare Professionals, worked with a UNG mentor to come up with a unique business concept and then present it in front of a panel of expert judges to bring the first-place title back to Lambert.

The winning team was made up of students Ishan Mahajan, Sarvesh Prabhu, Carter Xu, and Dakshin Vijay.