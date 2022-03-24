Lambert HOSA students take first place at innovateUNG High School Pitch Challenge

A group of Lambert High School HOSA students recently won first place at the third annual innovateUNG High School Pitch Challenge hosted by the University of North Georgia.
The team of HOSA students, or Future Healthcare Professionals, worked with a UNG mentor to come up with a unique business concept and then present it in front of a panel of expert judges to bring the first-place title back to Lambert.
The winning team was made up of students Ishan Mahajan, Sarvesh Prabhu, Carter Xu, and Dakshin Vijay.
A partnership between UNG’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Forsyth County Schools, the competition is meant to help high school students “flex their entrepreneurial muscles while being coached by UNG students,” according to UNG’s website.
After three weeks of working on a concept and presenting it, the students from Lambert said they loved competing and catching a glimpse of what it is like to be “a true entrepreneur.”
Through their work with their mentor, Caleb Hearn, they came up with what they said is a “breakthrough” algorithm that they named Parva Capsula.
“[It] works hand-in-hand with uprising smart-pill technologies to accurately process and analyze images of the Gastrointestinal pathway that normally cost patients thousands,” the HOSA students wrote in a statement together. “Our passion for the concept of easing patients’ minds and wallets in a time of their distress is what we believe drove us through the competition’s process, which included Lambert High School’s preliminary round, tireless efforts with Mr. Hearn, and to our final presentation.”
With the first-place title, the team also earned $1,000 in prize money to put toward turning Parva Capsula into a reality.
The students thanked Kim Bell, Lambert’s Healthcare Sciences teacher and HOSA advisor, along with Hearn and Dr. Ruben Boling, Director for the UNG Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, for their involvement in helping them and other high school students through the competition.
“We could not be more thankful for this opportunity,” the students wrote.