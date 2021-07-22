‘Let’s come together’: Forsyth Superintendent hopes to unite community in DEI plan talks after hearing third round of feedback

‘Three common threads’

Before guests left the meeting Tuesday, Bearden reminded community members that he and the board members have listened to all of their feedback about the DEI plan over the last few months and will take it all into account going forward.

They plan to invite residents, along with students, staff and other stakeholders, to take part in discussions surrounding their updated 2022-27 strategic plan in the fall, which includes the DEI plan and any possible revisions.

Through listening to concerned residents over the past three months, reading emails and talking on the phone, Bearden said he has noticed “three common threads” in all of the feedback and conversations.

He laid out these commonalities in an impassioned speech to the crowd.

The first thread is that everyone wants FCS to remain as a great district for kids and educators alike. He mentioned Forsyth’s graduation rate — 96% — which continues to increase each year. He also pointed to the amazing teachers, high-performing students and quality education that makes FCS what it is.

“The other thing I think we can all agree upon, I think every single person in this room wants every student, all 52,000 of them, to receive a quality education,” Bearden said. “Where we might disagree — and I think that’s OK; good people sometimes disagree — is how we get there.”

Bearden said they will all figure out the solution as a community, coming together to discuss and compromise in the district’s strategic plan.

The last thread he saw in residents’ feedback was that they all want students to stay safe at school.

“We want all students — all students — to be respected and valued,” Bearden said. “We want all students to be respectful of one another and the adults that serve them. We want all students and all families to feel a sense of belonging. It doesn’t matter what side you are on with this DEI and CRT issue. Those themes have surfaced throughout the last three months.”

By noticing these common themes, Bearden realized that the community agrees on much more than they believe. He believes that this creates an opportunity for all of them to come together and a path to these goals that they can all agree on.

“Let’s come together, and let’s build on that because, as some of you have said tonight, and who could disagree with it, our students deserve us to do that,” Bearden said. “All 52,000 of them deserve us to come together as a community and work this out — and do it without hatred, without anger, do it without animosity. Do it with love and respect.”

Bearden said he is confident that they all can work together and create a plan for the next five years that will serve FCS and its students well.