Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 7 Teacher of the Year finalists for 2022

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden traveled to schools across the county Friday morning, surprising each of the district’s seven Teacher of the Year finalists with a gift and small celebration.

Each of the finalists was chosen among Teachers of the Year at each school in the district. These teachers were selected in September after undergoing a written and classroom video observation.

Now that the seven finalists have been announced, they will go before a committee comprised of community leaders and educators later this month for interviews.

The overall winner of the 2022 Teacher of the Year title will be announced at FCS’ annual Celebration of Excellence event on Thursday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center located at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Cumming.

Last year’s event was made virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, the district is inviting guests back to celebrate the district Teacher of the Year in person.

For more information, visit www.fcschoolscelebration.com.