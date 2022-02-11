Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 7 Teacher of the Year finalists for 2022

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden traveled to schools across the county Friday morning, surprising each of the district’s seven Teacher of the Year finalists with a gift and small celebration.
Each of the finalists was chosen among Teachers of the Year at each school in the district. These teachers were selected in September after undergoing a written and classroom video observation.
Now that the seven finalists have been announced, they will go before a committee comprised of community leaders and educators later this month for interviews.
The overall winner of the 2022 Teacher of the Year title will be announced at FCS’ annual Celebration of Excellence event on Thursday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center located at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Cumming.
Last year’s event was made virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, the district is inviting guests back to celebrate the district Teacher of the Year in person.
For more information, visit www.fcschoolscelebration.com.
The 2022 Teacher of the Year Finalists
A brief look at the seven teachers in Forsyth County Schools selected as finalists for the school system's 2022 Teacher of the Year award. The winner will be announced at the school system’s “Celebration of Excellence” event on Thursday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m.
Susan Bennett
School: Cumming Elementary
Subject: English to Speakers of Other Languages, or ESOL
College: Bachelor’s from the University of North Georgia
Years teaching: 25 years total
Patti Phillips
School: Mashburn Elementary
Subject: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
College: Bachelor’s from the University of West Georgia and master’s from Mercer University
Years teaching: 4 years in FCS
Bethany McClurkan
School: Poole’s Mill Elementary School
Subject: 2nd grade
College: Bachelor’s from Samford University and master’s and specialist’s degrees from Piedmont College
Years teaching: 10 years at FCS
Catherine Swartz
School: South Forsyth Middle School
Subject: English Language Arts
College: Bachelor’s from Columbus State University and master’s from Georgia State University
Years teaching: 4 years in FCS
Michael Cheek
School: Vickery Creek Middle School
Subject: Math
College: Bachelor’s from North Georgia College and master’s from Valdosta State University
Years teaching: 13 years in FCS
Paul Mallalieu
School: Forsyth Central High School
Subject: Math and social studies
College: Bachelor’s from Toccoa Falls College and master’s from Georgia Southern University
Years teaching: 13 years overall; 4 in FCS
Katie Urbanovitch
School: South Forsyth High School
Subject: Marketing
College: Bachelor’s and master’s from the University of Georgia
Years teaching: 11 years in FCS