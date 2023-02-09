Meet Forsyth County’s 2023 STAR students and teachers

The Cumming Kiwanis Club held its 2023 STAR Student Banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to celebrate local high school students demonstrating academic excellence and the teachers who helped them find success.

The annual banquet held at the University of North Georgia’s Cumming campus recognizes students who make it into the STAR program, administered by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, or PAGE, by receiving the highest scores on the SAT in the county and being in the top 10% of students in their graduating classes.

This year, the Cumming Kiwanis Club welcomed 23 STAR students — the highest number ever in Forsyth.

Wes Dorsey, a club member, said PAGE normally names one to two students from each high school in the county. But this semester he realized there would be several STAR winners from most of the schools, including Lambert High where six students were chosen.

Story continues below.