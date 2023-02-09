Meet Forsyth County’s 2023 STAR students and teachers

The Cumming Kiwanis Club held its 2023 STAR Student Banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to celebrate local high school students demonstrating academic excellence and the teachers who helped them find success.
The annual banquet held at the University of North Georgia’s Cumming campus recognizes students who make it into the STAR program, administered by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, or PAGE, by receiving the highest scores on the SAT in the county and being in the top 10% of students in their graduating classes.
This year, the Cumming Kiwanis Club welcomed 23 STAR students — the highest number ever in Forsyth.
Wes Dorsey, a club member, said PAGE normally names one to two students from each high school in the county. But this semester he realized there would be several STAR winners from most of the schools, including Lambert High where six students were chosen.
“You teachers are doing something right because, I mean, look at this room,” Kiwanis member Angela Holbrook told the crowd. “Look at all these students. We have 10 schools, and we have 23 students sitting here tonight that have the highest scores in Forsyth County. That is amazing.”
Kevin Tanner, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability and former county manager, also addressed the crowd to give some advice to each of the 23 students getting ready to graduate from high school.
“I’m getting old, but I can remember my kindergarten teacher, my first grade teacher — I can remember people who made a difference in my life even today,” Tanner said.
Before giving Kiwanis Club leaders the floor to present the students with their awards, Tanner left them with one last piece of advice — “Go catch the world on fire.”
Each student told the crowd what they plan to study in college and why they chose their STAR teacher.
Holbrook also announced Denmark student Rohit Senthil and his STAR teacher, Eric Arnold, as the overall system winner. This means the senior earned the highest SAT score in the entire district.
System winners will go on to regional competitions in the next month before possibly moving on to compete for the PAGE STAR award at the state level. This year, Holbrook said 15 of the other STAR students in Forsyth tied for the second highest score in the county.
Since the STAR program first began in 1958, it has recognized nearly 29,000 high school seniors and their teachers. The purpose of the program is to recognize academic achievement, help motivate students, honor excellence in teaching and increase the interaction between students and the business community.
Here are Forsyth County’s 2023 STAR students and teachers:
Alliance Academy for Innovation
- Mrityunjay Sivakumar and teacher Adam Demerly
- Shrey Dhamal and teacher Janice Kochevar
- Mehul Kutagulla and teacher Janice Kochevar
East Forsyth High School
- Kylene McDonald and teacher Kelley Grogan
Forsyth Central High School
- Sarayu Vadyala and teacher Bill Schuyler
- Monish Jampala and teacher Bill Schuyler
- Yugeshwar Muralidhar and teacher Rebecca Dean
Horizon Christian Academy
- Morgan Karnbach and teacher Hope Chaney
Lambert High School
- Vinayak Menon and teacher Andrew Candela
- Pranav Kanthala and teacher Saru Bhardwaj
- Akshur Raghuram and teacher Stephanie VanSlyke
- Michelle Jing and teacher Kim Raines
- Aneesh Seemakurthy and teacher Rebecca Howell
- Sahil Sood and teacher Joseph Covert
- Srirag Tatavarti and teacher Janet Standeven
North Forsyth High School
- Cody Skinner and teacher John Brock
Pinecrest Academy
- Jackson McCray and teacher Ben McCormick
West Forsyth High School
- Nishad Sankar and teacher Lisa Brock
Denmark High School
- Rohit Senthil and teacher Eric Arnold (Overall system winners)