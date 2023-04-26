Meet Pinecrest Academy’s new PreK-8 principal

Pinecrest Academy recently announced a new principal will be taking over for grades PreK3-8 for the 2023-24 school year.

Dr. Blanca Snyder will start in July when current principal Lenny Forti retires after serving for the past four years.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Snyder to Pinecrest Academy for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Head of School Jake Rodgers. “She is an excellent communicator with a strong track record of collaborative, visionary leadership. Most importantly, she is a person of deep faith, drawn to Pinecrest Academy for our mission of forming Christian leaders who will transform society.”