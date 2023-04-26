Meet Pinecrest Academy’s new PreK-8 principal

Pinecrest Academy recently announced a new principal will be taking over for grades PreK3-8 for the 2023-24 school year.
Dr. Blanca Snyder will start in July when current principal Lenny Forti retires after serving for the past four years.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Snyder to Pinecrest Academy for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Head of School Jake Rodgers. “She is an excellent communicator with a strong track record of collaborative, visionary leadership. Most importantly, she is a person of deep faith, drawn to Pinecrest Academy for our mission of forming Christian leaders who will transform society.”
Snyder has spent more than 10 years in a variety of educational settings, with experience in educational policy and research, in the classroom and as the head of the middle school at St. Gabriel’s Catholic School in Austin, TX, according to a press release.
She has also served on an accreditation team and consulted with other private Christian schools on curriculum.
Snyder attended Catholic school herself starting in first grade before earning her bachelor’s in communication studies and a minor in psychology from the University of Miami. She earned her doctorate in administration and supervision from the University of Houston.
“I am humbled and honored to join a Christ-centered school community that is focused on forming Christian leaders who will transform the world,” Snyder said. “As an educator at heart and by trade, I am enthusiastic about helping to cultivate lifelong learners who will become the change-makers within their communities.”
Snyder was born and raised in Chicago and is a native Spanish speaker. When she is not at school, she loves to spend time outdoors with her husband, David, their four children and two Labradors.