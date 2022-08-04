By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
New Hope Elementary welcomes students for first day of 2022-23 year
Two students walk into New Hope Elementary's front doors from the car line. - photo by Sabrina Kerns

Students filled the halls of New Hope Elementary on Thursday morning with huge smiles as they got a start to the first day of school.

Some immediately hopped off the bus and ran inside, bouncing with excitement, while others looked around with wide eyes before making their way to class.

“Excuse me, where is second grade?” said one girl to an administrator standing at the front of the school to welcome kids from the car line.

As the administrator led her to the classroom, teachers lined the hallways to greet students and give them instructions for the very first assignment of the day — filling out a name tag to put on their shirts.

Principal Laura Webb and her staff welcomed more than 900 students into New Hope, the county’s 23rd and newest elementary school, for what district leaders said was a successful start to the first day back to school.

New Hope is one of 42 schools in the district that, in total, welcomed back more than 53,500 students for the new school year.

Principal Laura Webb helps two students out of the car line, ushering them into New Hope Elementary for their first day of classes. Webb spent the morning greeting students at the front of the school for a bright start to the 2022-23 year. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Two brothers walk hand-in-hand after getting off the school bus on their first day of school. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A sign outside of New Hope Elementary welcomed students and families to campus for the first day of school. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Students file off a school bus at New Hope Elementary. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
School staff stood in the hallways to help guide students to their classrooms for the first time. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Students gather for their first class of the 2022-23 year. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Students walk into the main hallway of New Hope Elementary. - photo by Sabrina Kerns