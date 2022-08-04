New Hope Elementary welcomes students for first day of 2022-23 year

Students filled the halls of New Hope Elementary on Thursday morning with huge smiles as they got a start to the first day of school.

Some immediately hopped off the bus and ran inside, bouncing with excitement, while others looked around with wide eyes before making their way to class.

“Excuse me, where is second grade?” said one girl to an administrator standing at the front of the school to welcome kids from the car line.

As the administrator led her to the classroom, teachers lined the hallways to greet students and give them instructions for the very first assignment of the day — filling out a name tag to put on their shirts.

Principal Laura Webb and her staff welcomed more than 900 students into New Hope, the county’s 23rd and newest elementary school, for what district leaders said was a successful start to the first day back to school.

New Hope is one of 42 schools in the district that, in total, welcomed back more than 53,500 students for the new school year.