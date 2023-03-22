A parent tried to have this book removed from a Forsyth County school library. The district and school board voted to keep it.

The book challenge discussed in the meeting Tuesday night was submitted by a parent under the policy for general concerns. Rice said the book in question was “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher.

The young adult novel follows the story of a suicidal teenage girl and follows subjects related to suicide and bullying. The award-winning book was met with both praise and backlash after it was first published in 2014, and it became the third most banned or challenged book in U.S. libraries between 2010-2019, according to the American Library Association.

The local parent first filed the challenge against “Thirteen Reasons Why” at their child’s school where its Local Media Committee ultimately voted 11-2 to keep the book in the media center.

Rice said the parent then appealed that decision to the District Media Committee. That committee then completed its own review of the book and challenge before also deciding to keep the book with a vote of 9-4.

The parent then appealed the decision for a final time to the Board of Education.

“I have determined that both the Local School Media Committee as well as the District Media Committee have done their due diligence,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said. “They followed our policy and procedures as directed, therefore I’m asking the board to affirm the decision of the District Media Center Committee.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the committee’s decision.

Mike Valdes, District 5 board member, said it is important for the community to understand that their vote on the appeal is not a statement on whether they personally agree with the book.

“It’s very narrowly focused on did [the committees] follow the policy,” Valdes said. “And in my opinion, they did.”

Bearden agreed with this sentiment, noting that he does not believe the school board should be tasked with the decision on what books should or should not be available in school media centers.

“No doubt the intent of our Forsyth County Schools policies on books, media centers and instructional materials has never been to make the members of our board of education the book police,” Bearden said. “That has never been our intent, and in my opinion, it would not be an appropriate role for a school board.

“The role of the Board of Education is not to run the school system. It is to provide oversight and to make sure the school system is run well,” he continued.

With that in mind, Bearden said his recommendation to approve the District Media Committee’s decision was based on the work district staff put in to follow their policies and procedures.

For more information on the Forsyth County Schools’ book challenge policies, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.