Poole’s Mill Elementary students temporarily switch to online learning

Forsyth County Schools announced in a letter to parents and guardians Monday, Feb. 8, that all Poole’s Mill Elementary School students will switch to virtual learning for one week, which began on Tuesday, Feb 9.

“While things change on a daily basis, the number of positive cases and student quarantines has reached a significant percentage of our face-to-face student population,” Poole’s Mill Elementary Principal Paige Andrews wrote in the letter.

Face-to-face students are scheduled to return to regular instruction at school on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after President’s Day.

On Tuesday, students were expected to log into ItsLearning to complete online assignments, and starting on Wednesday, they will begin live meetings with teachers. Andrews said that students are expected to log into ItsLearning by 8:30 a.m. each day for attendance.

The school checked out Chromebooks on Tuesday morning to students who needed a device to complete lessons at home.

Parents and guardians are still expected to contact the school nurse if a student tests positive for COVID-19 during the temporary school closure.

“Ultimately, at this time, we feel the best way to ensure our students can continue to receive a quality education, and our teachers can continue to provide one, is to move to a virtual learning format. In limiting contact, we hope to reduce further spread,” Andrews wrote.



