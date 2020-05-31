Sawnee Foundation awards $125,000 in scholarships to local students

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation recently announced that it awarded 25 local high school seniors each with a $5,000 scholarship in support of its mission to support education in the areas served by Sawnee EMC.

This year the 2020 Youth Scholarships are named after longtime Sawnee EMC Director Frank Coker, who served on the board of directors representing the members of District 1 (Birmingham) for 45 years. Coker passed away on Jan. 12.

“The Youth Scholarship Program is a shining example of what the Foundation and Sawnee EMC are all about, which is their commitment to be a partner and supporter in the various communities Sawnee EMC serves,” said Blake House, vice president of Sawnee EMC’s Member Services.

The funding for the scholarship program comes from approved uses under Georgia law for Sawnee EMC’s unclaimed patronage capital funds, which are separate from funds that Sawnee members donate to the for distribution to local charitable organizations.

In the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded $852,500 in scholarships to 212 high schools seniors within Sawnee EMC’s seven-county service area.

“Supporting those in need in our communities, and helping these outstanding students continue their education is a key part of meeting the Foundation’s core mission,” said Deborah Pelfrey, chairman of the Foundation’s board.

Questions about the program or the Sawnee Foundation can be found online at www.sawnee.com/round_up or call Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs for Sawnee EMC at 678-455-1399 or email cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.





Sawnee EMC Foundation scholarship recipients for 2020 are:



• Ashlynn Anglin, Dawson County High School

• Micah Bettis, Chattahoochee High School

• Harly Devilla, Dawson County High School

• Catherine Edgmon, Forsyth Central High School

• Kimberly Fallas, Forsyth Central High School

• Sydney Gosdin, The King’s Academy

• Cathryn Gray, Centennial High School

• Andrew Johnson, North Forsyth High School

• Aidan May, Lumpkin County High School

• Matthew McKenna, Forsyth Central High School

• Jack McConnell, Providence Christian Academy

• Haley Menees, West Forsyth High School

• Holley Murray, North Forsyth High School

• Andrew Pardo, Cambridge High School

• Matthew Park, North Gwinnett High School

• Grace Rivord, North Gwinnett High School

• Mackwan Sringam, Forsyth Central High School

• Kara Starr, Dawson County High School

• Jenna Lee Stevens, Rosa Lee Academy

• Odessa Stoelzel, Lambert High School

• Logan Swafford, North Forsyth High School

• Marlie Townley, Dawson County High

• Henry Xuan, Lambert High School

• Shelby Yarbrough, North Forsyth High School

• Braxton Zeidler, Dawson County High School