School district reaches settlement with Mama Bears in free speech lawsuit

According to court documents, this includes any current or future district public participation policy that would prevent speakers from “reading or quoting verbatim from the text of any book or written works available in any FCS library or classroom” while addressing the school board during regular meetings.

The district also agreed not to enforce any “respectfulness requirement” or any rules preventing speakers from addressing board members or the superintendent individually or from making “profane, uncivil or abusive” remarks.

This agreement applies to current district policy or any “substantially comparable provision in future FCS policy.”

On top of these policy limitations, the district also agreed to pay for costs and attorney’s fees along with $17.91 in damages to both Martin and Hair. The two chose the amount to represent the year the First Amendment was adopted.

According to court documents, the costs and attorney’s fees have not been determined.

While the rules agreed upon in the settlement take effect immediately, U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story noted it does not prevent the district from making changes to its public participation policy.

The district recently announced a new proposed public participation policy in which it plans to remove many of the same portions disputed in the lawsuit, including those stating that:

● Visitors at meetings should “conduct themselves in a respectful manner” so as not to disrupt the board’s business.

● Every speaker should address the board as a whole instead of individual members.

● Speakers should keep their remarks “civil” and avoid the use of “obscene” or “profane” language.

● “Loud and boisterous conduct or comments” by speakers at meetings are not allowed.

The policy is now open for public feedback on the district’s website, www.forsyth.k12.ga.us, before the board makes a final vote to adopt it at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

This change, along with the settlement, allows citizens to speak without these limitations during public participation.

Speakers have already been afforded this ability since late November, thanks to a preliminary injunction granted by Story. The judge ruled that the same portions of the board’s policy were unconstitutional, temporarily preventing the board from enforcing it.

Since that ruling, Martin and Hair have returned to board meetings to read sexually explicit passages from school library books out loud, saying the books should not be available to students.

The two, along with many others in the community, have challenged hundreds of school library books they say contain explicit material since last August.

The Mama Bears plan to continue to fight for the removal of these books.

For more information on Forsyth County School’s public participation policy, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.