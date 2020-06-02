Senior will always remember the school spirit at Forsyth Central

Forsyth Central High School’s varsity football team was playing North Forsyth, their biggest rivals, and Elizabeth Appleton was finally on the sidelines for it.

Appleton, then a junior, had joined Central’s cheerleading program the summer before freshman year. The program gave Appleton an early connection to the school, a group to lean on as she made the transition from middle to high school.

For two years, Appleton was a member of the junior varsity cheerleading squad, but now, she was on varsity. As she stood on the sidelines, Appleton looked up at the crowd of fans and remembered why she loved being a student at Central.

“The idea that all these people show up to cheer on a team,” Appleton said. “We all know Central has had some poor years and some better years, but still everyone shows up and is cheering on the kids who have worked so hard after school every day.”