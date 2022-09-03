South Forsyth High School graduate chosen for $10,000 Goddard School scholarship

The Goddard School, the nation’s leading premium educational childcare provider, recently awarded a Forsyth County student with the 2022 Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship.

The 14th annual scholarship award of $10,000 is granted to a Goddard School Pre-K or kindergarten graduate who “demonstrates work ethic, perseverance and commitment to the community,” according to a press release.

This year’s recipient, Kira Young, is a 2010 graduate of The Goddard School of Suwanee located on Old Atlanta Road and 2022 graduate of South Forsyth High School.

Young is now a mental health advocate and has launched several initiatives to promote awareness and offer resources on the topic. In an effort to educate herself and others, she founded The Power of Okay, a website dedicated to an array of mental health topics including mental health illnesses, self-help book reviews, interviews with mental health professionals and wellness advice.

Young also partnered with South Forsyth High School to initiate Operation Positivity, which enables students to promote mental health awareness and spread positivity throughout the school.

“Out of the thousands of applications we’ve received over the years, Kira’s positivity and passion for helping others truly stand out, and we are honored to name her this year’s recipient of the Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship,” said Dennis Maple, Goddard Systems chairman and CEO.

“As The Goddard School strives to make the world a better place through early childhood development, Kira is on a similar mission to make the world better through mental health awareness,” he continued. “On behalf of the entire Goddard community, we are privileged to be a part of Kira’s educational journey and thank her for the positive impact she’s making.”